Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Sells $1,897,714.96 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Datto stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

