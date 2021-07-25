Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells 18,448 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $393,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $22.06 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.