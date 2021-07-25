Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 552 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52.

Shares of RY opened at C$125.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$129.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

