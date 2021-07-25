Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.