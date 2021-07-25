Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
