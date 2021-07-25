Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $95,335.58 and approximately $27,337.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

