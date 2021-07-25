Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

INSE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

