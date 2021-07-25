Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$168.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$167.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.