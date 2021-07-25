Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Intel alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.