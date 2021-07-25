Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

INTC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

