Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

