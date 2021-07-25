Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,139.39. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

