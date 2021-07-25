Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,139.39. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28.
About Interroll
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.