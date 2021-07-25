Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,060.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $889.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

