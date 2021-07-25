Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invacare were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invacare by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Invacare by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Invacare by 903.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.