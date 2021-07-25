Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,799,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,658,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $62.28 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

