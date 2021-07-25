Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

