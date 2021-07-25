Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 287.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.52 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.