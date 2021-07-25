Invst LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,671,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,673. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54.

