Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

