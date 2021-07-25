IoT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00060621 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

