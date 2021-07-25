IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 48.65 ($0.64), with a volume of 897,919 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get IQE alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.84 million and a PE ratio of -121.63.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.