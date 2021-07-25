iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 421,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,710,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $27,339,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.