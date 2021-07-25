iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 232,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.