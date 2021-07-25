iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,400 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 154,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 573,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 10,059,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

