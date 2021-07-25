iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621,899 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,520,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 609,400 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 154,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,914. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.