iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $61.17. 101,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 134,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.