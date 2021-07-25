iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $19.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

