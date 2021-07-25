iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.70

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 3974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

