James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TWST opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

