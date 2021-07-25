Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,967 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.70 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.80.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

