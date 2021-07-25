Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIHD stock opened at $227.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.98. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12-month low of $138.26 and a 12-month high of $234.06.

