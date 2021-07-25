Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.