Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

BATS DIVO opened at $36.63 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91.

