Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,946 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 69.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.83. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $125.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.