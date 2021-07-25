Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 644 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.