Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

