Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

