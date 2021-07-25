Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 49.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

