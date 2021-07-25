Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,945 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

