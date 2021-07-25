Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,395 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

