Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) a $44.10 Price Target

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) received a $44.10 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

FLTDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Flow Traders stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

