Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €118.29. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.