Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $453.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2021 earnings at $25.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.67.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

