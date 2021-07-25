Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Navigator in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

