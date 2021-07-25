Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.17 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

