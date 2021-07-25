Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of AHH opened at $13.17 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.