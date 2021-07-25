John L. Ocampo Sells 14,496 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

