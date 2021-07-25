John Thimsen Sells 5,718 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

