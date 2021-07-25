Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

JLL stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.95. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

