JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 38,773 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 410.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progenity were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.50 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.