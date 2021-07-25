JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 287.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SharpSpring worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

SHSP opened at $16.84 on Friday. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

