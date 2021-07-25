JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $241,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.